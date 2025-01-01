S&P Global Offerings
7-year forecast covering 43 countries and 20+ technical engine attributes.
Our 7-year commercial vehicle forecast, focused on engine production, offers critical insights into the current and projected engine market. The forecast includes data on 20+ technical engine attributes spanning 43 countries—covering 95% of world production. Clients can use this product to understand the future of electric commercial vehicles, assess OEM demand for engine parts, competitors’ powertrain lineups, and more.
This product is part of a suite of solutions covering trucking industry forecasts and performance.
7-year forecast includes 10 years of historical data, global coverage for 43 countries across 7 regions, and 20+ technical engine attributes.
Commercial vehicle engine production analysis is segmented by platform, model, plant, and engine installation.
Can be purchased together with other commercial vehicle solutions like registration data, sales and production forecasts, and more.
We provide the most accurate commercial vehicle forecast for engine attributes paired with the best experts to help you understand the data. In a rapidly changing business, ensuring your forecasts are reliable will be critical to staying ahead.
Align production strategies with demand, assess part supply volumes and competitor powertrains to optimize product development.
Gain insights into OEM part supply volumes, launch timings, and plant production to manage capacity and ensure timely deliveries.
Assess the health of medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle companies. Make informed investment decisions and predict market shifts.