Our 7-year commercial vehicle forecast, focused on engine production, offers critical insights into the current and projected engine market. The forecast includes data on 20+ technical engine attributes spanning 43 countries—covering 95% of world production. Clients can use this product to understand the future of electric commercial vehicles, assess OEM demand for engine parts, competitors’ powertrain lineups, and more.



This product is part of a suite of solutions covering trucking industry forecasts and performance.