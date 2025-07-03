S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Industry Themes
Industry Themes
03 July 2025
Discover key findings from the 2025 Connected Car Study—what consumers think about privacy, value, and willingness to pay for connected car services.
The connected car services market is maturing, but consumer reactions remain complex. Attitudes vary by region, age group, and digital comfort level, with high satisfaction among those who subscribe, but also concerns about data privacy and the value proposition of certain features. While many consumers are willing to pay for connected services, they also desire flexibility in subscription models and are wary of being locked into long-term contracts.
Consumer exposure to connected car technology and brands significantly solidifies a positive perception. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) usually offer three years of free connected services, after which clients can subscribe through the store. A common strategy for OEMs is to activate services at the dealership via a free trial.
OEM strategies tend to vary both for addressing consumer concerns and raising consumer interest or adoption. Simple activation processes, more value-added services, ease of use, and advertising of connected services throughout the vehicle supply chain are just some of the ways. Therefore, more investment is expected in service development and promotion.
S&P Global Mobility conducts an annual survey to understand automotive industry trends in consumer sentiment toward connected car services. By asking vehicle owners of certain model years a series of questions to gauge activation decisions, subscription lengths and costs, feature desirability and willingness to pay, we develop the “Feature Desirability & Willingness to Pay” indices, along with activation rates.
Through statistical analysis and machine learning, analysts extract key factors and weights (coefficients) that explain an application’s feature desirability score and how much consumers are willing to pay.
The 2025 results mark a 5% increase from 2024 in global respondents who do not subscribe to any connected car services. This is also slightly higher than the proportion of “no” respondents in 2023. Cost was the primary factor behind this increase, followed by similar connected services on smartphones. A fifth of the respondents who do not have an active connected subscription said they are not aware of such services or have not previously been offered them.
Once consumers experience connected car services, they are generally satisfied and likely to recommend them to others. That said, consumers have shown declining satisfaction levels in nearly all connected car services categories over the past two to three years. The top three services with the highest satisfaction levels are Navigation, Personalization and Infotainment while the Safety & Security category consistently shows the lowest satisfaction levels.
From a global perspective, Safety & Security and EV Services had the highest average prices that respondents were willing to pay. This might confirm that consumers understand the value added for those features, the importance of safety, and the growing demand for electric vehicles. Navigation and Personalization services had the lowest average prices in terms of willingness to pay. This could be attributed to the fact that many consumers are used to these features, as some automakers include them as standard equipment. As a result, consumers may not see the need to pay a significant premium for these services.
Data privacy has been the biggest industry concern as automakers seek recurring revenue and monetization opportunities. Consumers are wary of how their driving data (location, habits, etc.) is being collected, stored, and used, especially given the potential for misuse or unauthorized access. Lack of transparency in data policies has been proven to reduce consumer trust, especially among privacy-conscious users.
Additionally, connected car security concerns have been difficult to overcome. Connected cars are vulnerable to hacking, data breaches, and malicious attacks, raising more concerns about the safety and security of personal information and vehicle control systems. Evolving data privacy laws and regulations, such as those in Europe and North America, require automakers to prioritize data transparency and implement robust security measures for vehicle data.
The cost of hardware and software for connected car features can be substantial, making it difficult to integrate these features into mass-market and budget-friendly vehicles. Subscription-based services (navigation, Wi-Fi, etc.) are increasingly being met with resistance from price-sensitive consumers who may not see the value in paying recurring fees for features they do not frequently use. Users are frustrated when hardware (e.g., cameras, sensors) is present but features are paywalled. Consumers are also pushing back against “feature fragmentation” where basic functions are split into multiple paid tiers.
Many consumers are unaware of the full range of connected car features and their potential benefits. This invariably leads to skepticism and a lack of trust. Concerns about the reliability and safety of connected car technologies, particularly those that work in tandem with highly automated driving features, can lead to reluctance in adopting these technologies.
Additionally, managing multiple subscriptions for various connected car services can be cumbersome and confusing for consumers. To add to this complexity, multi-modal in-car interfaces and integrating connected car services with other devices and platforms can impact user experience. Sometimes, the limited availability of apps and the lack of seamless integration with existing digital ecosystems have also proven to be a barrier to adoption.
OEMs are looking beyond vehicle sales as they unlock new downstream revenue-generating services and cost-reduction models. Major OEMs have launched their connected services. However, most are in the early stages of adoption. As more OEMs introduce services, the pricing strategy and service offerings will become more essential.
Over-the-air (OTA) update capability and cloud infrastructure have become vital to a successful connected services strategy, particularly with more OEMs pursuing region-specific, multivendor cloud strategies. OEMs must decide whether to develop connected services capability in-house or access these through acquisition or partnership with a third-party provider. In the future of mobility, this balance will shift over time and become critical to profitability in the long term.
Connected services are not necessarily a primary consideration when purchasing new vehicles, so technology-oriented customers may be more proactive and intentionally seek out these services directly from the dealer or buy online. However, the number of respondents who would pay for connected services has significantly decreased, from 86% in 2024 to 68% in 2025.
Addressing the adoption challenges described above requires a multi-faceted approach involving automakers, policymakers, technology providers, and consumers to build trust, improve affordability, enhance infrastructure, and create a more user-friendly experience.
Get ahead in the future of automotive technology and connected services. With AutoTechInsight, you gain access to critical insights on vehicle components, emerging technologies, and competitive intelligence that are essential for navigating the connected car landscape.
Request your no-risk, customized demo today to explore how our capabilities can help you assess and forecast new technology growth, analyze the competition, understand customer purchasing strategies, and evaluate technology adoption paths. Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your strategies and profitability in the evolving world of connected vehicles
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.