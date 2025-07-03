Data privacy has been the biggest industry concern as automakers seek recurring revenue and monetization opportunities. Consumers are wary of how their driving data (location, habits, etc.) is being collected, stored, and used, especially given the potential for misuse or unauthorized access. Lack of transparency in data policies has been proven to reduce consumer trust, especially among privacy-conscious users.

Additionally, connected car security concerns have been difficult to overcome. Connected cars are vulnerable to hacking, data breaches, and malicious attacks, raising more concerns about the safety and security of personal information and vehicle control systems. Evolving data privacy laws and regulations, such as those in Europe and North America, require automakers to prioritize data transparency and implement robust security measures for vehicle data.

The cost of hardware and software for connected car features can be substantial, making it difficult to integrate these features into mass-market and budget-friendly vehicles. Subscription-based services (navigation, Wi-Fi, etc.) are increasingly being met with resistance from price-sensitive consumers who may not see the value in paying recurring fees for features they do not frequently use. Users are frustrated when hardware (e.g., cameras, sensors) is present but features are paywalled. Consumers are also pushing back against “feature fragmentation” where basic functions are split into multiple paid tiers.

Many consumers are unaware of the full range of connected car features and their potential benefits. This invariably leads to skepticism and a lack of trust. Concerns about the reliability and safety of connected car technologies, particularly those that work in tandem with highly automated driving features, can lead to reluctance in adopting these technologies.

Additionally, managing multiple subscriptions for various connected car services can be cumbersome and confusing for consumers. To add to this complexity, multi-modal in-car interfaces and integrating connected car services with other devices and platforms can impact user experience. Sometimes, the limited availability of apps and the lack of seamless integration with existing digital ecosystems have also proven to be a barrier to adoption.