S&P Global Mobility divides the US new vehicle industry into 33 segments by price, size and body style across 411 models on the market as of May 2025. But this segmentation structure makes the industry appear more complex than it really is.

While there are 33 segments, just four segments accounted for more than 50% of all new vehicle registrations in the first five months of 2025, while the 22 smallest segments together captured just 10%—proof that, despite hundreds of models, the market remains sharply focused.

The top four segments, ranked by May 2025 year-to-date share, are: compact utility, upper midsize utility, subcompact plus utility and full-size half-ton pickup.