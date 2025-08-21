Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are known to significantly enhance vehicle safety. In recognition of ADAS’ value, several regulatory bodies around the world mandate that all new vehicles include primary ADAS features, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Lane Keep Assist (LKA) in new vehicles.

For instance, the US National Highway Transport Safety Authority (NHTSA) is mandating LKA and AEB to be mandatory in vehicles by 2029. As the adoption of ADAS vehicle technologies increases, their effectiveness in reducing the frequency and severity of collisions becomes increasingly important to quantify using data assets.

Understanding how ADAS influences the nature of collisions and supports accident prevention is crucial for OEMs, suppliers, and aftermarket leaders. It can help guide product development, enhance safety features, improve repair processes, and support compliance with evolving regulations all while meeting the growing demand for safer vehicles.