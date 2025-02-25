S&P Global Offerings
03 June 2025
Explore the data behind the decline in new vehicle registrations among shoppers aged 18-34, and influencing factors from rising ownership cost to alternative model preferences.
The automotive market is facing a troubling decline in new vehicle purchases among the highly sought-after 18–34 age demographic. Considered a vital growth segment for original equipment manufacturers, this group is now facing unprecedented market conditions that impact their status as key players for new vehicles.
Affordability remains a major concern for young adults, as new vehicle prices climb, and monthly payments have increased by 30% in the past four years. Nearly one in five new vehicles now carry monthly payments exceeding $1,000, putting ownership out of reach for many in the 18–34 age group.
The share of new vehicle registrations by adults aged 18-34 has fallen from 12% in Q1 2021 to below 10% in the past two quarters - a troubling trend. In contrast, adults aged 55+ now make up nearly half of all new registrations and have held the largest share for eight consecutive quarters, since Q2 2023.
How many new vehicles launches and sales events are targeting the 55+ demographic?
As affordability concerns mount, young adults are shifting their attitudes toward vehicle ownership, especially as many now face the return of student loan payments. Interest in used vehicles is growing, driven by lower monthly payments and reduced insurance costs.
At the same time, subscription-based services and car-sharing platforms are gaining traction, offering flexible new alternatives to traditional vehicle ownership. Unlike previous generations, today’s young adults can access vehicles without shouldering the full financial burden of purchasing and insuring a new car.
Despite recent declines, adults aged 18-34 still accounted for nearly 1.1 million new vehicle registrations from April 2024 to March 2025. With the greatest lifetime customer value potential, this group offers plenty of opportunity for brands and dealerships that tailor offers to meet their needs.
Understanding young buyers’ financial constraints and shifting preferences is crucial for automotive retailers. An analysis from S&P Global Mobility shows the top segments that are appealing to younger buyers.
Compact utility vehicles lead with 21% of segment volume—more than double their 9.9% share of total volume. Compact cars are a solid but distant second at 13%. Notably, younger shoppers are diverging from broader hybrid trends, showing a preference for fully electric vehicles.
Monitoring the decline of young car buyers is essential to shape effective marketing investment strategies. As their share of new vehicle registrations shrinks, understanding the unique challenges and purchasing triggers for this group becomes increasingly important. This trend highlights that marketing investment based on age demographics is no longer a reliable path to revenue and sales growth.
Instead, marketers can leverage data-driven tools to build advanced audiences and craft messaging strategies. These approaches offer new ways to boost sales—even among younger buyers. Strategies to consider:
Automotive marketing has long relied on a diverse toolkit of tactics to engage customers and drive dealership traffic. As the next generation of buyers grows increasingly selective and harder to reach, leveraging these tactics—combined with new data-driven strategies—will be essential to successfully connect with and convert young buyers in an evolving market.
With over 1,000 segments, including monthly payment options, see how Polk Auto Direct delivers for dealers.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.