Affordability remains a major concern for young adults, as new vehicle prices climb, and monthly payments have increased by 30% in the past four years. Nearly one in five new vehicles now carry monthly payments exceeding $1,000, putting ownership out of reach for many in the 18–34 age group.

The share of new vehicle registrations by adults aged 18-34 has fallen from 12% in Q1 2021 to below 10% in the past two quarters - a troubling trend. In contrast, adults aged 55+ now make up nearly half of all new registrations and have held the largest share for eight consecutive quarters, since Q2 2023.

How many new vehicles launches and sales events are targeting the 55+ demographic?