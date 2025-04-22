S&P Global Mobility provides OEMs with comprehensive, real-time data on new and used vehicle registrations, vehicles-in-operation (VIO), and owner demographics.



Covering 97% of US and Canada vehicle sales, customers can see detailed data on make, model, body type, fuel type, emissions, sales channels, owner types, and geographic location.

With advanced tools for market share analysis, trend identification, sales forecasting, and competitor benchmarking, OEMs can optimize sales, inventory management, and targeted marketing strategies.