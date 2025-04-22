Overview
S&P Global Mobility provides OEMs with comprehensive, real-time data on new and used vehicle registrations, vehicles-in-operation (VIO), and owner demographics.
Covering 97% of US and Canada vehicle sales, customers can see detailed data on make, model, body type, fuel type, emissions, sales channels, owner types, and geographic location.
With advanced tools for market share analysis, trend identification, sales forecasting, and competitor benchmarking, OEMs can optimize sales, inventory management, and targeted marketing strategies.
Comprehensive Data
Access detailed vehicle registration, VIO, and owner demographics, covering 97% of US and Canada vehicle sales.
Advanced Analytics
Leverage powerful filtering, trend analysis, and forecasting tools to make data-driven decisions for sales and marketing strategies.
Custom Reporting
Generate tailored reports with dynamic graphs, maps, and charts, automatically refreshed monthly for up-to-date market tracking.
Benefits
Vehicle Registration Data and Market Insights empowers OEMs to optimize performance, make informed decisions, and stay ahead of competitors. Discover how you can leverage this data to boost sales, marketing, and forecasting efforts.
Ideal For
Automakers
- Analyze US and Canada market share and brand performance to inform strategic decisions.
- Track competitor activity and benchmark against industry trends.
- Forecast future sales and vehicle demand to optimize production planning.
Dealerships
- Assess local market trends and consumer behavior to drive sales.
- Identify high-demand vehicle models and adjust inventory accordingly.
- Optimize service offerings by understanding vehicle age and owner demographics.
Marketing Teams
- Tailor campaigns based on detailed vehicle and owner demographic data.
- Track and analyze regional performance to refine target market strategies.
- Identify new customer segments and emerging market opportunities for targeted outreach.
Vehicle Registration Data and Market Insights Data Sample
Download nearly 50 lines of data from New York State to get a preview of what we offer.
Complete the form to download.