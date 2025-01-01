This 7-year vehicle electrification forecast tracks propulsion technology, timing, model cycles, competitive strategies and supply-chain implications for 40+ attributes of hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion systems. It also includes 12+ vehicle production and engine attributes and 7 transmission attributes. With timely information on market outlook, trends and innovations, users can develop technology strategies and product deployments, benchmark competitive portfolios, target new opportunities, plan volumes and revenues, and align supplier relationships.

40+ electric propulsion attributes including battery type, battery capacity, plug-in (yes/no), eAxle information and more.

Forecast also includes timely analysis of energy market dynamics, current and future legislation, vehicle production drivers and more. 

Consider purchasing alongside our powertrain forecasts, including for engines, transmissions and compliance

 

We provide the most accurate vehicle electrification forecast for propulsion systems paired with the best experts to help you understand the data. In a rapidly changing business, ensuring your forecasts are reliable will be critical to staying ahead.

OEMs

Use the forecast to align vehicle production with future propulsion trends and stay competitive in the evolving electric market.

Suppliers

Leverage insights to anticipate demand for critical components and adjust manufacturing strategies to meet evolving propulsion system needs.

Industry Analysts

Track market dynamics, technology innovations, and regulatory changes, providing valuable insights for clients and stakeholders.

Data Sample | Light Vehicle Electric Propulsion Forecast

