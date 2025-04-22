Overview
Our automotive customer loyalty and retention tool helps OEMs measure and analyze vehicle owner loyalty, conquest, and defection with precision.
By tracking US vehicle purchases across households over multiple years, this data set provides valuable insights into customer retention, competitive performance, and market opportunities.
With detailed segmentation by geography, demographics, and vehicle characteristics, OEMs can make data-driven decisions and strengthen their loyalty strategies for long-term growth and success in a competitive market.
Comprehensive Data
Access transaction-based data on vehicle purchases, loyalty, conquest and defection over the past decade, segmented by various factors.
Advanced Segmentation
Customize data by geography, demographics, vehicle traits, and financial attributes to gain actionable insights.
In-depth Analysis
Compare brand performance, track loyalty trends, and measure conquest-to-defection ratios for informed decision-making.
User-friendly dashboards
Visualize key metrics with customizable dashboards that allow quick, easy analysis and export of data.
Benefits
Unlock the power of detailed automotive customer loyalty and retention data to drive smarter strategies and improve decision-making. With deep insights, you can better understand your market, enhance retention, and outperform the competition.
Ideal For
OEM Product and Strategy Managers
- Analyze customer behaviors by vehicle characteristics.
- Compare brand performance across different demographics.
- Adjust product strategies based on loyalty and defection insights.
OEM Sales and Field Operations
- Track dealer-level performance and loyalty metrics.
- Identify regions and dealers with high or low retention.
- Tailor field support to improve loyalty and conquest ratios.
OEM Marketing Teams
- Identify loyalty trends and target opportunities.
- Optimize marketing strategies for retention and conquest.
- Assess the effectiveness of current loyalty programs.
Automotive Customer Loyalty and Conquest Analytics Data Sample
Access a sample of return-to-market, conquest, and defection data for multiple automotive brands now.
Complete the form to download.