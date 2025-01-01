S&P Global Offerings
7-year light vehicle production forecast for 50+ countries across 7 regions, covering 99% of global light vehicle production volume.
This seven-year light vehicle production forecast offers comprehensive future vehicle cycle plans, projected volumes and plant capacity utilization data for OEMs and suppliers, with monthly updates and add-on planning and analysis tools. This analysis of data for 99% of global light vehicle production and nearly 60 attributes is designed to help you create strategic business plans, target OEM/supplier entry points, benchmark against short-term OEM build expectations, assess rival products and assembly capacity and monitor competitors’ launch timings.
Covers 50+ countries/ territories, 900+ manufacturing plants, 8,000+ vehicle models and nearly 60 attributes.
Analysis available based on regional economies, sales, production, competitive segmentation, product cycles, and manufacturing strategies.
Opportunity to add on additional modules—such as propulsion type data or export destination forecast—to expand depth and detail of analysis.
Our vehicle production forecast provides accurate, up-to-date data on production volumes, plant utilization, and OEM strategies. With expert insights you can strategically target opportunities, assess competition, and optimize long-term planning.
Leverage production forecasts to optimize manufacturing strategies, plan capacity, and align product cycles with market demands.
Use insights into production volumes and plant utilization to better align sourcing strategies and meet OEM requirements.
Analyze production trends, competitive strategies, and plant performance to provide valuable insights and strategic recommendations to clients.