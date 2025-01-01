Market-by-market vehicle sales forecasts

Europe: Wrapping up 2024, the Western/Central European market should deliver just under 15.0 million units (+1.1% y/y), as customers remain cautious, and OEMs continue to fine-tune their propulsion mix. Into 2025, this storyline will intensify as strict 2025 emission rules further influence the market mix and topline, S&P Global Mobility forecasts the market flatlining around 15 million units, up by just 0.1% y/y - reflecting economic recession risks, still-high car prices, tapering EV subsidies, EV tariffs, and political uncertainty in Germany and France.

"Key challenges include the dynamic electrification storyline, alongside EU tariffs on mainland Chinese imports, Trump tariff risks, hesitant consumers, a new EU Commission, and vigorous lobbying regarding EU emission targets," Couchman said.

United States: S&P Global Mobility projects US sales volumes to reach 16.2 million units in 2025, an estimated increase of 1.2% from the projected 2024 level of 16.0 million units and reflective of a still uncertain environment for auto sales levels.

"2025 brings with it mixed opportunities and uncertainty for the auto industry as a new administration and policy proposals take hold," said Chris Hopson, manager of North American light vehicle sales forecasting for S&P Global Mobility.

"New vehicle affordability issues that coalesced to constrain auto demand levels for much of 2024 will not be resolved quickly in 2025. Vehicle pricing levels are expected to decline but remain high; interest rates are expected to shift further downwards, but inflation levels are anticipated to remain sticky, and new vehicle inventory should also progress, but careful management is expected too. Combined with an uneasy consumer, we project this translates to mild growth prospects for auto sales."

Mainland China: For the year ending, the combination of the CNY130 billion extension of New Energy Vehicle (NEV) incentives, together with the new CNY75 billion trade-in scheme, 2024 is estimated to recover to at least 25.8 million units (+1.4% y/y), according to S&P Global Mobility. For 2025, despite below par economic activity, the automotive sector will continue to be supported by the NEV and trade-in schemes, along with local government auto incentives, wider government stimulus, and the continuation of the vehicle price wars. 2025 demand for Mainland China is forecasted at 26.6 million units, up a further 3.0% over 2024 levels.

The NEV boom is likely to extend into 2025 with electrified vehicle prices benefitting from cheaper battery costs together with generous national and regional subsidy programs to help stimulate new vehicle demand. Coupled with full NEV tax exemption through to the end of 2025, NEV penetration (as % of passenger vehicles) is projected to further increase to 58% in 2025, from 49% in 2024, according to S&P Global Mobility estimates.

Japan: Looking to 2025, Japanese light vehicle demand should be back in growth mode following a disappointing 2024, largely reflecting Daihatsu's unexpected halt in shipments due to emissions irregularities. S&P Global Mobility projects sales volumes to reach 4.6 million units in 2025, an estimated increase of 5.4% from the projected 2024 level below 4.4 million units. The prospect of US universal tariffs, and weaker global economic fundamentals, could prove problematic for Japan—a key net exporter of automobiles, especially to North America, although expected slower US BEV growth could offer a silver lining.