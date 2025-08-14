S&P Global Offerings
China’s gigafactory waste rate is under 10% vs 40% globally. Discover why else the EU is losing the EV battery production race, and how it can compete.
Europe wants to become self-reliant in electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing — but so far, its battery makers are falling behind Chinese rivals.
While China rapidly scales gigafactory projects and mass-produces cells at a lower cost, Europe’s build-out is moving slower. Chinese producers focus on lower-cost lithium-ion-phosphate (LFP) cells and benefit from strong government support. Meanwhile, the EU’s emphasis on sustainability and lack of direct incentives is stalling gigafactory investment and slowing infrastructure development.
As demand for cleaner transportation grows, large-scale battery production — enabled by gigafactory facilities — is essential to meet automakers’ needs and reduce costs.
China is producing more batteries with a lower carbon footprint and at a lower cost than the EU, an advantage driven by its earlier entry into battery manufacturing and extensive experience producing batteries for laptops, phones, hybrid vehicles, and electric cars.
But several other factors have also slowed Europe’s progress:
Europe's EV momentum is cooling, making battery companies more cautious. S&P Global Mobility has lowered its EU battery demand forecast for 2024–31. We now project demand will be down by more than 40% for 2025 and 36% lower in 2030.
In fact, several high-profile EU battery startups have hit major roadblocks. Britishvolt (UK) filed for insolvency in early 2023, followed by Sweden’s Northvolt in 2024 and Germany’s CustomCell in 2025.
Others have downsized, including Automotive Cells Company, a joint venture of Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and French energy company TotalEnergies, which paused construction of two gigafactories, and Norway’s FREYR Battery, which abandoned expansion and paused cell manufacturing at its gigafactory in 2024.
A key reason Chinese firms are ahead in EV battery production is simple: It is cheaper to manufacture there. The EU faces higher labor and energy costs, plus expenses for shipping raw materials thousands of miles.
In contrast, Chinese local authorities have provided full life cycle service to gigafactory projects. For example, Gansu Jinhongxiang New Energy Co. has received free factory buildings, fast government approvals, and equipment depreciation subsidies, as well as easy access to local raw materials.
Moreover, gigafactory scrap rates — a measure of raw material waste — are less than 10% in China, compared to 30%-40% globally. European producers are unable to match these advantages.
Batteries of all types cost less in China than in the EU, especially lithium-manganese-iron-phosphate (LMFP) type batteries, which Europe does not even manufacture. China also relies more on lower-cost LFP battery cells, while the EU favors pricier nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) cells.
Europe prioritizes sustainability, which is slowing progress. Northvolt offers a cautionary example. Its first gigafactory in Sweden focused heavily on clean energy, recycling and zero-waste production. But by mid-2023, its output was just 1 GWh — far below its promised 16 GWh — and BMW canceled a €2 billion contract due to delays.
While Northvolt’s vision was bold, it distracted from execution. Meanwhile, Chinese firms have quietly outpaced Europe in their efficiency and carbon footprint. The average carbon footprint for battery production is lower in Greater China than in Europe, despite larger capacity.
Europe’s dominant battery cell is the NMC, which offers higher energy density but is more expensive and reliant on scarce materials than the LFP, which is widely used in China. LFP cells are cheaper, safer and increasingly preferred for mainstream EVs, including most Tesla Model 3s and popular Chinese models.
Europe’s electric vehicle industry lacks meaningful LFP production. While Chinese firms like CATL are adding LFP capacity in Hungary, no local EU battery maker has brought LFP production online, a huge disadvantage as automakers seek lower-cost solutions. However, LG Energy and VW’s PowerCo are beginning to install LFP capacity at their battery production sites in Poland and Germany, respectively.
China heavily incentivizes its battery manufacturing sector. Companies like CATL, BYD and EVE Energy have received billions in direct subsidies since 2018. In contrast, the EU’s battery policies have had mixed results. Since 2018, the EU has launched an array of regulations and funding initiatives — from the Critical Raw Materials Act to the Battery Passport and the Net Zero Industry Act — but with limited success.
Many initiatives focus on sustainability targets and long-term strategies, not short-term production incentives. The recent €1.8 billion "battery boost" package for 2025–27 helps, but it pales in comparison to the US Inflation Reduction Act’s generous, direct tax credits for domestic battery production.
EU trade policies add pressure. EU battery cell import duties are just 1.3% versus US tariffs on Chinese batteries as high as 58%, which leaves European battery makers exposed to cheap imports.
Despite the challenges, as part of its automotive industry forecast and analysis, S&P Global Mobility projects that EU battery cell gigafactory output will rise through 2030. Hungary is expected to lead, thanks to cheap electricity, proximity to Asia and the Middle East, and strong government support. Western Europe will lag due to higher costs and slower permitting processes.
Billions in new investments are still flowing into European gigafactory projects. These include Agratas’ proposed 40-GWh facility in Somerset, UK, backed by Tata Group and set to start production in fiscal year 2026–27. US battery technology company Lyten plans to acquire all assets of Northvolt in Sweden and Germany, valued at $5 billion. LG Energy Solution (LGES) and CATL are expanding production capacity, and PowerCo's battery manufacturing is expected to commence this year in Salzgitter, followed by Spain next year.
The EU has also begun to step up policy support, recently awarding €852 million in grants to six battery cell manufacturing projects — including those from ACC, Verkor, Cellforce, Leclanché, Novo Energy and LG Energy Solution.
However, structural weaknesses remain. EV battery production in Europe has largely been driven by OEMs trying to reduce supply chain, geopolitical and transport risks — rather than by coordinated government policy. That is why many European automakers are willing to pay a premium to source batteries locally.
But without stronger policy support, Europe’s battery makers remain exposed to low-cost Chinese imports, especially with minimal tariffs. To stay competitive with China’s gigafactories, Europe must move beyond voluntary action and:
As demand shifts toward lower-cost LFP chemistries, major EU battery players like ACC and PowerCo are rethinking their nickel-heavy strategies. However, since most LFP cells still come from China — and Chinese firms like CATL are expanding within Europe — reliance on Chinese battery tech may persist, or even grow.
