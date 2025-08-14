Billions in new investments are still flowing into European gigafactory projects. These include Agratas’ proposed 40-GWh facility in Somerset, UK, backed by Tata Group and set to start production in fiscal year 2026–27. US battery technology company Lyten plans to acquire all assets of Northvolt in Sweden and Germany, valued at $5 billion. LG Energy Solution (LGES) and CATL are expanding production capacity, and PowerCo's battery manufacturing is expected to commence this year in Salzgitter, followed by Spain next year.

The EU has also begun to step up policy support, recently awarding €852 million in grants to six battery cell manufacturing projects — including those from ACC, Verkor, Cellforce, Leclanché, Novo Energy and LG Energy Solution.

However, structural weaknesses remain. EV battery production in Europe has largely been driven by OEMs trying to reduce supply chain, geopolitical and transport risks — rather than by coordinated government policy. That is why many European automakers are willing to pay a premium to source batteries locally.

But without stronger policy support, Europe’s battery makers remain exposed to low-cost Chinese imports, especially with minimal tariffs. To stay competitive with China’s gigafactories, Europe must move beyond voluntary action and:

ramp up direct incentives for local production,

invest in LFP cell capacity, not just NMC,

strengthen trade policy, and

accelerate permitting and site development.

As demand shifts toward lower-cost LFP chemistries, major EU battery players like ACC and PowerCo are rethinking their nickel-heavy strategies. However, since most LFP cells still come from China — and Chinese firms like CATL are expanding within Europe — reliance on Chinese battery tech may persist, or even grow.