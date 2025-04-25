CATL’s new battery technology was announced just one month after BYD announced its own step forward in this space. BYD announced its Super e-Platform in March, which also promised to revolutionise the BEV market with charging times similar to ICE vehicle refuelling times.

The big difference between these two battery technology announcements is that while CATL’s 1,300 kWh-hour charger is still being developed, BYD is ready to offer its Megawatt Flash Charger to the market now, which can charge at the rate of 1,000 kWh.

BYD plans to initially install over 4,000-Megawatt Flash charging stations across mainland China. To give an idea of scale of the vehicle charging power being talked about, 10 Megawatt Flash Charging stations would be enough to power a reasonably sized town.

BYD is commercially launching its Super e-Platform technology on two new models; the Han L sedan and Tang L SUV; both of which have started pre-sales in China and are scheduled to go on sale by the end of this month. With the new charging technology and 1,000 kWh-capable architecture, these vehicles allow the addition of 400 km (249 miles) in just 5 minutes.

This is made possible not only by the charging system, but also by advanced power electronics and the latest evolution of BYD’s proprietary ‘Blade’ battery technology. The latest variant used in the Super e-platform has a 10c charging multiplier. This means that the battery can be charged up to ten times its capacity per hour.

The power levels and speed involved in this kind of charging obviously risk significant thermal management issues, but BYD says it has solved this challenge with what it calls its all liquid-cooled megawatt flash charging terminal system. This system manages temperatures during charging; If it proves to be reliable when in commercial use, it will display a significant advance by BYD in battery thermal management.

To compete with startup EV makers in the development of high-performance drive units, BYD has launched a new electric motor capable of reaching 30,511 rpm. The new rear motor produces maximum output of 580kW and boasts top speeds exceeding 300 km/h. This powerful new motor enables the Han L EV to accelerate from still to 100 kilometers-per-hour in 2.7 seconds.