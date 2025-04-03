There are many firsts in BYD’s Super e-Platform. It will be the first mass-market EV platform in the world to feature a 1,000-V all-domain high-voltage system architecture. This architecture improves energy efficiency by minimizing energy loss and enabling more effective power distribution across the vehicle's systems.

Currently, most EVs operate on 400-V systems, with only a few models utilizing the 800-V architecture, primarily in the high-end segment.

The architecture allows peak charging at 1,000 kW, which will add 400 km (249 miles) in just 5 minutes. This is made possible through the integration of several advanced technologies such as a fast-charging battery system and advanced power electronics.

To manage the exceptionally high charging speeds, BYD has introduced an innovative dual-inlet DC charging port design. This setup suggests that each port will deliver 500 amps, combining to achieve the full 1,000-kW charging capacity.

The key part of the Super e-Platform is BYD's redesigned Blade batteries with a 10C charging multiplier, the highest in the industry. This means the battery can be charged up to 10 times its capacity per hour, enabling rapid replenishment without overheating. BYD has also developed the all liquid-cooled megawatt flash charging terminal system that helps manage the high temperatures generated during rapid charging, ensuring better safety and longer life. Together, these developments demonstrate considerable progress has been made by BYD in the field of battery thermal management and battery management systems.

With its previous generations of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries, BYD has already proven itself to be a pioneer in fast-charging battery technology. The current iteration of the battery positions BYD well ahead of its competitors, including Tesla, which has been regarded as the benchmark for several of these attributes.

Besides, the Super e-Platform includes the fastest mass-produced electric-motor globally, capable of reaching 30,511 revolutions per minute (rpm) with a peak power output of 580 kW.