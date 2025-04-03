S&P Global Offerings
02 April 2025
Mainland China is the world’s leading market for electric vehicle (EV) sales. It is also home to the world’s largest EV producer, BYD. Both positions have been reinforced by BYD’s recently announced cutting-edge, first-to-market innovations.
Earlier this month, BYD introduced its new Super e-Platform. The technology promises to revolutionize the EV landscape by offering charging speeds comparable to refuelling internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
BYD will launch this platform with two models: The Han L and Tang L. Presales for these models began March 17, with deliveries expected in April. Pricing ranges from approximately $37,330 to $49,000, positioning them competitively in the global EV market.
To support the Super e-Platform, BYD also announced the world’s fastest EV charger — the Megawatt Flash Charger — that can deliver a whopping 1,000 kW of charging power. BYD plans to install over 4,000 Megawatt Flash charging stations across mainland China, featuring dual-gun capabilities for simultaneous vehicle charging. For an idea of scale, a hub of ten Megawatt Flash Charging stations would be enough to power a not-insignificantly sized town.
There are many firsts in BYD’s Super e-Platform. It will be the first mass-market EV platform in the world to feature a 1,000-V all-domain high-voltage system architecture. This architecture improves energy efficiency by minimizing energy loss and enabling more effective power distribution across the vehicle's systems.
Currently, most EVs operate on 400-V systems, with only a few models utilizing the 800-V architecture, primarily in the high-end segment.
The architecture allows peak charging at 1,000 kW, which will add 400 km (249 miles) in just 5 minutes. This is made possible through the integration of several advanced technologies such as a fast-charging battery system and advanced power electronics.
To manage the exceptionally high charging speeds, BYD has introduced an innovative dual-inlet DC charging port design. This setup suggests that each port will deliver 500 amps, combining to achieve the full 1,000-kW charging capacity.
The key part of the Super e-Platform is BYD's redesigned Blade batteries with a 10C charging multiplier, the highest in the industry. This means the battery can be charged up to 10 times its capacity per hour, enabling rapid replenishment without overheating. BYD has also developed the all liquid-cooled megawatt flash charging terminal system that helps manage the high temperatures generated during rapid charging, ensuring better safety and longer life. Together, these developments demonstrate considerable progress has been made by BYD in the field of battery thermal management and battery management systems.
With its previous generations of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries, BYD has already proven itself to be a pioneer in fast-charging battery technology. The current iteration of the battery positions BYD well ahead of its competitors, including Tesla, which has been regarded as the benchmark for several of these attributes.
Besides, the Super e-Platform includes the fastest mass-produced electric-motor globally, capable of reaching 30,511 revolutions per minute (rpm) with a peak power output of 580 kW.
BYD demonstrates a strong focus on vertical integration. The Super e-Platform also incorporates next-generation silicon carbide (SiC) power chips rated up to 1,500 V, another record in the EV domain. Developed in-house by BYD, these chips improve reliability and performance for the ultrafast-charging systems, ensuring stable and efficient operations.
Many original equipment manufacturers are moving toward integrating hardware and software. So, the focus should be on key semiconductors such as SiC, system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontroller units (MCUs), and power management integrated circuits (PMIC), which are essential for advancing electrification and software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Notably, BYD is the first OEM to develop and apply SiC semiconductors in its vehicles, achieving higher voltage classes compared to other OEMs.
As BYD works toward establishing itself as a major player in other regions, especially Europe, it may not be long before this technology is introduced in those markets. Given the price point of the Han L and the Tang L, they will be a lot more accessible than other ultrafast-charging 800-V models such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan. Thus, BYD’s tours de force are real gamechangers, standing in comparison with the wide ramifications felt through the AI industry by the DeepSeek reveal earlier in 2025.
S&P Global Mobility’s team of analysts has extensive experience across the global automotive supply chain, with backgrounds in technical, strategic, and commercial roles at OEMs and suppliers. We provide the industry’s best data and analysis across nearly every vehicle domain.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
