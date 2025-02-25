In the development of AI systems for autonomous vehicles, the training phase and inference phase have two distinct hardware requirements. The training phase often involves developing AI models with billions of parameters; this necessitates substantial computational power, typically provided by Nvidia’s GPUs in datacenters. This phase focuses on processing vast datasets to optimize model performance.

The inference phase pertains to the deployment of trained models in vehicles, with the aim of reducing the model’s complexity — often by one to two orders of magnitude — to ensure efficient real-time processing. This reduction allows the use of specialized system on chip (SoC) solutions, such as Mobileye EyeQ 6H and Nvidia Thor SoCs, which are designed to streamline inference tasks within the constraints of the automotive environment.

The key question in evaluating DeepSeek’s success is whether it presents a viable alternative to Nvidia’s powerful GPUs in supporting advanced AI in datacenters, including those required for the Level 4 autonomous driving training phase. While DeepSeek’s MoE and RL innovations have demonstrated efficiency gains in AI training and inference, its architecture was designed for general AI applications, rather than for the highly specialized needs of autonomous vehicle perception, decision-making and planning.

Autonomous vehicles require models that generate high-probability outputs and meet stringent precision and reliability standards, where "correctness" is not just an optimization goal but a functional necessity. This means that although DeepSeek showcases how AI can be trained with fewer computational resources, its direct applicability to autonomous vehicle backend architectures remains uncertain.

While DeepSeek’s breakthroughs in MoE and RL suggest that alternative AI models can be trained without relying on leading edge GPUs, it remains to be seen whether these models can be adapted to meet the strict performance and safety requirements of Level 4 autonomous vehicle technology.

Even with advancements from companies such as DeepSeek in AI model development, it is essential to assess how these models can be adapted to vehicle architectures, considering the specific performance and memory requirements of automotive SoCs.

For now, the autonomous vehicle industry remains reliant on domain-optimized AI models built specifically for automotive applications. Looking ahead, DeepSeek and other mainland Chinese companies may face growing difficulties competing with frontier models due to their limitations in semiconductor access.