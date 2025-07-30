July 2025 US auto sales are expected to show a slight increase over recent months, with new light vehicle volume projected at 1.33 million units. This equates to a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 15.9 million units, up from the 15.5 million-unit pace averaged during May and June.

“Overall, auto demand in July is expected to remain modest, as affordability concerns remain entrenched. The pace of sales is expected to improve compared to the previous two months as the market digests the likely beginning of a second wave of pull-ahead demand in 2025. This time sales will be buoyed by a run up in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in advance of the September 30th expiration of federal EV incentives,” said Chris Hopson, principal analyst at S&P Global Mobility.

“While the expiration of federal EV incentives will create longer-term headwinds for BEV growth, price-conscious consumers looking to take advantage of the savings are likely to do so before the end of the third quarter, helping to push overall new vehicle volumes, although to a lesser degree than realized back in March and April.”