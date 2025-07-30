S&P Global Offerings
30 July 2025
July 2025 US auto sales hit 15.9M SAAR, as sales buoyed by a run-up in BEV demand prior to the expiration of federal EV incentives in September. Get the full data breakdown now, plus access a free sample of our light vehicle sales forecast.
July 2025 US auto sales are expected to show a slight increase over recent months, with new light vehicle volume projected at 1.33 million units. This equates to a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 15.9 million units, up from the 15.5 million-unit pace averaged during May and June.
“Overall, auto demand in July is expected to remain modest, as affordability concerns remain entrenched. The pace of sales is expected to improve compared to the previous two months as the market digests the likely beginning of a second wave of pull-ahead demand in 2025. This time sales will be buoyed by a run up in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in advance of the September 30th expiration of federal EV incentives,” said Chris Hopson, principal analyst at S&P Global Mobility.
“While the expiration of federal EV incentives will create longer-term headwinds for BEV growth, price-conscious consumers looking to take advantage of the savings are likely to do so before the end of the third quarter, helping to push overall new vehicle volumes, although to a lesser degree than realized back in March and April.”
Continued development of battery-electric vehicle sales remains increasingly uncertain. The auto policy implications of the new U.S. budget legislation, also referred to as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), could further temper long-term BEV demand growth.
In the immediate term, even more month-to-month BEV sales and market share volatility is anticipated, as EV share mix from July-September is expected to advance, followed by much lower take rates in the fourth quarter of 2025. BEV share of sales in July is expected to reach over 9% (compared to the year-to-date average of 7.3% through May 2025).
While July 2025 US auto sales show signs of recovery, the market continues to contend with affordability pressures and shifting EV policies. S&P Global Mobility will continue to monitor the evolving sales environment as manufacturers and consumers adapt to changing incentive landscapes.
We provide invaluable insights derived from unmatched automotive data, enabling you to anticipate change and make decisions with conviction. Our expertise can help you optimize your businesses, reach the right consumers, and shape the future of mobility.
Get a preview of our light vehicle sales forecast, covering 145+ countries.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.