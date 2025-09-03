As vehicles become autonomous, the onus of liability changes. When a car under its own control is in a crash, the car is responsible — meaning liability lies with the OEM or autonomous technology provider. This marks a foundational shift in how auto policies are structured.

New policy models are being considered to reflect these realities. Some policies separate human-driver liability from that of system failures. Others cover specific components such as vision systems or decision engines. In commercial-use cases like robotaxis or autonomous freight, insurers are already exploring system-centric policies that treat the vehicle more like a mobile software platform than a traditional car.

Because commercial deployments in logistics and ride-hailing are progressing more quickly than private autonomous vehicle (AV) ownership, many insurers are using insights from these early deployments to shape next-generation products for broader markets.

In California, which leads the nation in AV regulation, operators are required to hold a substantial insurance bond ($5 million) to test or operate autonomous vehicles. This applies broadly, including to commercial passenger services, and highlights how regulatory frameworks are already influencing the insurance landscape alongside technological adoption.