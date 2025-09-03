S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
As autonomous vehicle technology matures, the auto insurance industry faces new pressures to evolve. This article explores how increasing levels of vehicle automation are redefining risk, shifting liability, reshaping premiums, and altering the claims process.
As vehicles become autonomous, the onus of liability changes. When a car under its own control is in a crash, the car is responsible — meaning liability lies with the OEM or autonomous technology provider. This marks a foundational shift in how auto policies are structured.
New policy models are being considered to reflect these realities. Some policies separate human-driver liability from that of system failures. Others cover specific components such as vision systems or decision engines. In commercial-use cases like robotaxis or autonomous freight, insurers are already exploring system-centric policies that treat the vehicle more like a mobile software platform than a traditional car.
Because commercial deployments in logistics and ride-hailing are progressing more quickly than private autonomous vehicle (AV) ownership, many insurers are using insights from these early deployments to shape next-generation products for broader markets.
In California, which leads the nation in AV regulation, operators are required to hold a substantial insurance bond ($5 million) to test or operate autonomous vehicles. This applies broadly, including to commercial passenger services, and highlights how regulatory frameworks are already influencing the insurance landscape alongside technological adoption.
Autonomous vehicles are classified by levels of automation from 0 to 5. Most vehicles today operate from Level 0 to Level 2, where the driver remains responsible but is assisted by systems like lane centering and adaptive cruise control. Higher levels introduce greater autonomy, with Level 5 being fully self-driving in all scenarios; From Level 3 onward the driver is not required to supervise and hence the vehicle is fully in control and liable.
Current insurance models rely on human-centric data: driving history, age, geography. But as control shifts to systems, insurers must assess risk based on vehicle behavior. New technical risks, especially around software and increasingly common and frequent over-the-air updates, challenge traditional underwriting. Mixed-control scenarios, where drivers and systems alternate, further complicate liability modeling.
Globally, a variation known informally as Level 2+ systems are gaining ground. In the U.S. in 2024, 1.3% of new vehicle sales included Level 2+ features, up from 0.78% the year before. By 2035, S&P Global Mobility forecasts nearly 87 million Level 2 vehicles on U.S. roads, as well as 45 million with Level 2+, 3.5 million with Level 3, and 1.7 million with Level 4 autonomy.
These vehicles already influence how insurers model risk. Level 2 supports drivers; and while Level 2+ provides increasingly greater automation, the driver remains legally required to supervise constantly and be ready to take control at any time.
Projections of vehicle-in-operation (VIO) trends through 2035 indicate gradual adoption of higher levels of autonomy. While Level 2 and Level 2+ vehicles are expected to remain dominant and will continue to rely on constant driver supervision, their growth will require refinements to existing risk models.
At the same time, Levels 3 and 4 are projected to grow steadily, introducing more complex scenarios in which the vehicle assumes primary driving responsibility. These advances will require fundamentally new approaches to liability, coverage, and underwriting.
Autonomy adoption is also geographically diverse. Robotaxis are currently limited to select cities in states, such as: California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Georgia. The only commercial Level 3 system—Mercedes Drive Pilot—is restricted to California and Nevada, and even then, only in defined urban environments.
Globally, autonomy adoption is also uneven. Greater China is projected to lead, with over 23% of new vehicle sales reaching Level 3–5 by 2036. Europe and North America are expected to remain below 5% but are demonstrating upside potential, while Japan and Korea show modest growth.
This matters for insurers. Liability shifts will not happen uniformly. Global insurers must tailor coverage and claims strategies to local conditions. Faster-moving markets may require system-focused policies sooner. These regional variations are an important part of broader auto insurance industry trends.
When a Level 3–5 autonomous vehicle is involved in a crash, because system design doesn’t require the driver to be constantly “in the loop”, fault no longer rests with the driver. Instead, liability should shift to the OEM or software provider. This represents a fundamental change in the structure of auto insurance policies.
In response, insurers are developing new insurance products to address varying levels of autonomy and shifting liability. Some policies distinguish coverage based on whether the vehicle was under human control or operating in autonomous mode at the time of an incident. This allows insurers to assign fault based on the responsible party in a given scenario.
In commercial sectors such as logistics and ride-hailing, some insurers are also exploring coverage frameworks that treat the vehicle as a service-delivery platform. These approaches account for multiple stakeholders, including fleet operators, software vendors, and mobility service providers, who may share responsibility depending on how the vehicle is used.
As automation reduces crashes, fewer claims are expected, but repair costs may rise. AVs contain expensive components such as lidar, sensors, and high-performance processors known as system-on-chip (SoC). The rise of EVs previews this dynamic. While EVs are safer in some respects and mechanically simpler than internal combustion vehicles, they can still be more expensive to repair due to costly parts, limited technician expertise, and tightly integrated systems.
The emergence of robotaxis will further reshape insurance dynamics through changes in fleet composition and vehicle usage patterns. Unlike conventional vehicles, robotaxis are expected to have much shorter lifecycles — around 3–5 years compared to the traditional 12–15 — due to higher annual mileage and faster technology turnover. This creates a more progressive fleet that continually integrates the latest hardware and safety features, potentially reducing accident severity and long-tail risk.
At the same time, robotaxis will generate far more miles traveled — up to 52,000 miles per year per vehicle — shifting the insurance model from per-vehicle to per-mile exposure. Pooled rides could introduce new risk variables, but they also lower the cost per mile, broadening access and boosting total vehicle miles traveled (VMT). Over time, the growth in robotaxis could reduce the economic rationale for private vehicle ownership, particularly for consumers driving fewer than 10,000 miles annually.
From a cost structure perspective, the additional “on-top” costs of converting a standard vehicle into an autonomous one — such as sensors, compute units, and specialized hardware — are expected to decline significantly over time. While these add-ons currently increase the upfront cost of AVs, scale and technological maturity should bring component prices down, especially for fleet operators purchasing at volume.
As a result, total build costs will decrease even as the vehicles themselves become more sophisticated. For insurers, the challenge will lie in adapting pricing models to reflect higher utilization, lower per-mile accident rates, and more complex, tech-heavy claims scenarios.
As vehicles adopt higher levels of automation, the structure of personal auto insurance will also evolve. Policies may need to adapt dynamically depending on whether the vehicle was under human or system control at the time of a crash. Even in Level 3 and Level 4 vehicles, drivers will continue to require coverage due to the limited operational domains of autonomous features and the need for manual fallback.
At the same time, new demand is emerging for coverage that addresses system failures, sensor glitches, and software bugs. Underwriting will increasingly depend on feature-level detail and software versioning. Static risk models will fall short as exposures shift with each update and usage pattern.
As is already the case today, insurers will rely more on system data than eyewitnesses. Assessing fault may require:
Existing electronic data recorder (EDR) logs.
Enhanced EDR with details from camera, radar, lidar, driver monitoring sensors.
Enhanced EDR with insight on object detection, path planning, and actuation.
Timestamped control transitions.
Software configurations.
System thresholds and overrides.
As AV systems become more complex, the claims process will require new capabilities to interpret operational data and assign liability accurately. AI is likely to play a leading role in this shift, offering a fast and structured first pass at incident analysis based on sensor logs, vehicle state data, and environmental context.
Human specialists will still be needed to validate and escalate edge cases, but traditional claims teams may shrink or shift toward higher-level oversight. Photo-estimation has been used for over a decade, and recent advances in AI-driven photo estimating are making the process faster and more reliable. As automation expands, collaboration with OEMs remains essential, yet access to detailed logs and software configurations continues to be a major hurdle.
One of the biggest hurdles is data access. While insurers could, in theory, require operational data as part of underwriting, this is not yet standard practice — particularly in personal auto contexts. Without regulatory mandates or industry-wide standards, OEMs retain control over vehicle logs and system data — especially true for autonomous vehicles given this form of technology is so recent and constantly evolving.
As a result, the flow of critical information is often limited or entirely blocked. This makes accurate pricing speculative and claim adjudication significantly more complex, especially when fault attribution hinges on what the vehicle saw, decided, or did.
Deployment is also uneven. AV pilots are active in select cities, but most global regions still rely on traditional vehicles. Roads all over the world will be mixed use, with rare exception, for a very long time. This creates geographic exposure variability that insurers must account for in portfolio planning and product design.
Autonomous vehicles are fundamentally reshaping the auto insurance landscape. From evolving liability frameworks and opaque data access to region-specific adoption curves and highly localized areas of operation, the industry faces unprecedented complexity.
Yet this complexity also presents an opportunity. Carriers that invest now in the tools, partnerships, and policy structures to support AV technology will be better positioned to lead the market as automation scales. Technical fluency, geographic nuance, and flexible product design are the foundation of the future of car insurance.
S&P Global Mobility provides detailed forecasts on autonomy trends. Insurers can use this intelligence to refine pricing, develop new coverage, and align with the future of vehicle risk.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.