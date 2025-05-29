Since the sales of the first Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Level 3 vehicle started in 2022 (the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which could only operate in this capacity on 13,191 km of motorway in Germany), most automakers offer some form of cooperative automated driving system categorized as Level 2 or Level 2+. This includes major players from every region — from General Motors’ Super Cruise and Tesla Autopilot to systems from BMW in Europe and Nio in mainland China. With each model year, more options are becoming available.

The choice between Level 3 automation and Level 2/Level 2+ systems often divides the industry, resulting in notable differences in strategies among autonomous vehicle companies. A key assumption of Level 3 systems is that the automaker assumes liability for its safe operation in “autonomous mode.” This has caused some automakers to focus on expanding functionality within Level 2+ while delaying any potential Level 3 upgrades.