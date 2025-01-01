Shifting Industry Focus from Full Autonomy to Practical Solutions

The most striking shift at CES 2025 was the growing alignment in expectations between tech companies and established automakers, which had operated for years with very different mindsets.

Startup tech companies, with their emphasis on software, innovation and speed, often envisioned fully autonomous vehicles that would completely replace human drivers. In contrast, traditional automakers adopted a more cautious approach, preferring to gradually integrate autonomous technologies, starting with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Today, following years of ambitious claims about level 5 autonomy—the highest level of automation—both groups are starting to acknowledge the constraints posed by regulations, technology and development costs.

Whether it's autonomous vehicle company Waymo expanding its ride-hailing services and unveiling two new vehicles or established automaker Volkswagen presenting its autonomous shuttle concepts, there’s a growing recognition that the path to widespread autonomous vehicle adoption will be slower and steadier.

For now, the focus remains primarily on ride-sharing services with Level 4 autonomy (where vehicles can shuttle people independently within predefined areas) while consumer-owned cars gain more automated driving features at Level 2+ and Level 3, and foundational ADAS features become standard equipment.