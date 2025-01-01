S&P Global Offerings
31 January 2025
The hype about fully autonomous cars dominating our streets has faded. Instead, the future of autonomous vehicles will be defined by incremental progress.
This shift was evident at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, once a key platform for autonomous vehicle companies to shine. This year’s announcements, however, reflect a growing industry trend: Rather than setting lofty goals for fully self-driving cars on any road, tech companies and traditional automakers alike are now prioritizing practical, market-ready solutions.
As expectations between these two groups converge, the future of autonomous vehicles will be defined by incremental progress and collaboration.
The most striking shift at CES 2025 was the growing alignment in expectations between tech companies and established automakers, which had operated for years with very different mindsets.
Startup tech companies, with their emphasis on software, innovation and speed, often envisioned fully autonomous vehicles that would completely replace human drivers. In contrast, traditional automakers adopted a more cautious approach, preferring to gradually integrate autonomous technologies, starting with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).
Today, following years of ambitious claims about level 5 autonomy—the highest level of automation—both groups are starting to acknowledge the constraints posed by regulations, technology and development costs.
Whether it's autonomous vehicle company Waymo expanding its ride-hailing services and unveiling two new vehicles or established automaker Volkswagen presenting its autonomous shuttle concepts, there’s a growing recognition that the path to widespread autonomous vehicle adoption will be slower and steadier.
For now, the focus remains primarily on ride-sharing services with Level 4 autonomy (where vehicles can shuttle people independently within predefined areas) while consumer-owned cars gain more automated driving features at Level 2+ and Level 3, and foundational ADAS features become standard equipment.
Among the key players, Waymo had a standout year in 2024. At CES, it highlighted its expanding capabilities, reporting around 150,000 paid trips per week and more than 4 million total rides.
The company demonstrated its growing presence, rolling out mobility services in new cities and states while adapting to a variety of regulatory environments. It also exhibited both Zeekr and Hyundai vehicles equipped with its latest technology as it prepares to expand its fleet.
Waymo's success has underscored the potential of autonomous ride-hailing services, positioning the company as a leader in real-world applications. The company’s approach, focusing on gradual yet substantial expansion, suggests that autonomy’s true promise lies not in the all-or-nothing vision of Level 5 autonomy, but in smaller, more scalable steps.
While larger players like Waymo, Tesla, and Volkswagen are making strides, many startups that once dominated the conversation around autonomous vehicles are facing significant challenges—if they’re even still around. The road to developing autonomous technology is not only long but costly. Startups must secure massive amounts of capital for research and development, often competing against well-funded tech giants and established automakers with deep pockets and more resources.
At CES, it became clear that many of these startups are struggling in these circumstances. With fierce competition and high financial stakes, the future looks uncertain for smaller companies. Without the backing of large investors or corporate partners, they may lack the staying power to navigate the long, costly journey toward full-scale autonomous vehicle deployment.
But many of these smaller companies were just looking to supply a key component within autonomous vehicles — often something new and innovative around software or silicon. In the midst of these struggles their business plans have been refined towards their real objectives; no longer are they showcasing a vehicle or complete technology stack, which was simply the easiest way for them to demonstrate their capabilities.
Moving forward, partnerships will be crucial. Rather than going it alone, many smaller startup firms are now collaborating with established players, contributing fresh ideas and cutting-edge technology while larger companies provide the financial resources, manufacturing capabilities and market access needed to succeed.
While Level 5 autonomy remains a distant goal, in the near- and mid-term, companies will prioritize more practical applications of geo-fenced Level 4 autonomy.
The focus is now on turning autonomous tech from a futuristic concept into a functional reality. This means looking beyond the hype of fully autonomous cars and focusing on real-world applications that can be deployed today, like shuttles, taxis and delivery vehicles. The same goal as the last several years, but progress is being made.
With the regulatory environment still in flux, the path to mass adoption will be challenging. But as the industry shifts from ambitious dreams to practical realities, the future of autonomous vehicles is looking more collaborative, achievable and sustainable than ever before.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.