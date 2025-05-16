As the automotive industry pivots toward a sustainable future, the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive (ELV) in the European Union sets forth crucial targets that manufacturers must meet by 2030. Specifically, the directive mandates that 25% of plastics in new vehicles come from recycled sources, with at least a quarter of that originating from closed-loop systems.

In a closed-loop system, plastics must be recycled back into automotive-grade applications rather than repurposed for other industries. For OEMs, proactive engagement in closed-loop recycling and strategic partnerships with recyclers are essential to meet these ambitious targets and secure a competitive edge in the market.

By addressing challenges such as material degradation, contamination, and the reliance on open-loop recycling practices now, OEMs can not only ensure compliance but also position themselves as leaders in automotive sustainability.