Don’t rely on today’s data to develop your next generation of product. Develop effective EV strategies with our new analytical tool with forward-looking sales-based data to support product planning and market entry plans.
Understand trends, competitor actions, EV technology uptake, feature planning and product marketing. For the first time, evaluate technology forecasts for Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) applications, underpinned by our Sales-Based Powertrain forecast.
The E-Mobility Technology Module is available in AutoTechInsight, the industry’s go-to platform for automotive technology and supply chain intelligence. It will facilitate streamlined analysis of data to generate insights that matter – all within one tool.
Analyze detailed forward-facing sales-based data that will provide critical insights for developing your next-generation vehicle, confident that it will outperform the competition.
Effectively position future models in the market through deep understanding of technical trends and consumer preferences.
Industry leading competitive and market intelligence to underpin optimized EV cycle plans and smart investment strategies.
