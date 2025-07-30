S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Industry Themes
Industry Themes
30 July 2025
EV sales rise 8.1% in early 2025, but market share stalls. Discover how pricing, competition, and new launches are reshaping US EV sales dynamics.
Through the first five months of 2025, new EV retail registrations continue to grow, surpassing 450,000 units, up 8.1% from the same time-period in 2024 and up 17.8% from 2023. At the same time, EV market share of 8.6% is largely stagnant up only 0.2 percentage points from a year ago.
Adding to the concern, April and May 2025 marked the first time since 2020 that the EV market share experienced two consecutive months of decline compared to the same months in the previous year.
New US electrical vehicles retail registrations are clearly struggling to keep pace with the industry, and EV sales growth is no longer tracking evenly with total vehicle demand.
The EV adoption plateau occurs in combination with an influx of new electric vehicle products on the approaching horizon. Over the next 18 months, 36 new EVs are projected to launch in the US. This pipeline of new offerings raises questions about the competitive landscape as more brands compete for a slice of the market that is stubbornly not growing, and we are starting to see noticeable shifts appearing in market share dynamics.
To further illustrate this, S&P Global Mobility has conducted an analysis of the top 10 EV brands based on new retail registrations from January to May 2025 and compared their share to 2024 and 2023.
From 2019 to 2020, Tesla sales figures commanded an impressive 80% of new EV market share. Since then, a proliferation of new entrants has been providing competitive products, particularly for the luxury class, and impacting Tesla's share, which dropped to the mid-60% range by 2023.
In the first five months of 2025, Tesla's share fell to just 45%. Additionally, 81% of new EV retail registrations in January–May 2025. come from 10 OEM brands and the remaining 19% are spread across 27 other makes. That’s a lot of brands competing for less than 10% of the new vehicle market. Several key data points emerge from this analysis.
Tesla's market share decline: Tesla's market share has dropped 8 percentage points from 2024 and 19 points from 2023.
Chevrolet's surge: Chevrolet has made significant strides, climbing to a 7% market share — more than doubling its 2024 share of 3%.
Honda's emergence: Honda pops on the radar in 2025 with a 3% share, a remarkable increase from not breaking 0.1% in previous years.
Diversity in the market: Nearly one in every five new EVs (19%) now comes from the 27 “Other” brands outside of the top 10, highlighting the growing and crowded competition.
One of the most intriguing developments in the US EV market is that the long-standing premium on electric vehicle prices compared to gasoline vehicles is disappearing. Recent analysis by S&P Global Mobility indicates that average monthly payments for EVs are now comparable to or even lower than those of their gasoline counterparts.
This shift toward more affordable EVs is essential in appealing to new customers and increasing adoption and market share. The expiration of the $7,500 federal rebate for EV purchases will exert additional pricing pressure, forcing OEMs and dealerships to move quickly now before the rebate expires and then develop pricing strategies for how EVs can remain competitive with ICE and hybrid fuel types.
The EV market landscape is shifting. While new retail registrations show modest EV market growth, the stagnation in overall market share, coupled with the impending arrival of new models, means more competition for customer attention and consideration.
EV sales trends are being reshaped not just by new product introductions but by broader pricing strategies and consumer expectations. Manufacturers will need to navigate an evolving pricing landscape to maintain competitiveness and appeal.
If pricing remains competitive despite the expiration of a federal rebate, OEMs and dealers will be challenged to differentiate EVs from ICE vehicles by highlighting conveniences and cost savings on fuel.
As Tesla’s market leader position faces continuous pressure from new entrants across luxury and mainstream classes, there are opportunities over the next few years for brands to conquer those owners when they return to market.
To see a list of all the upcoming launches across EV and ICE, Download our 2025-2026 US Vehicle and Activity Guide
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.