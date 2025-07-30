Through the first five months of 2025, new EV retail registrations continue to grow, surpassing 450,000 units, up 8.1% from the same time-period in 2024 and up 17.8% from 2023. At the same time, EV market share of 8.6% is largely stagnant up only 0.2 percentage points from a year ago.

Adding to the concern, April and May 2025 marked the first time since 2020 that the EV market share experienced two consecutive months of decline compared to the same months in the previous year.

New US electrical vehicles retail registrations are clearly struggling to keep pace with the industry, and EV sales growth is no longer tracking evenly with total vehicle demand.