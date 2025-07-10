The robust incentive programs offered by manufacturers are a significant factor behind the decline in EV monthly payments. In May, Autodata reported that incentive spending per unit reached more than $24,000 for models such as the Audi E-Tron GT and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and more than $21,000 for the BMW IX.

These substantial incentives, combined with pre-incentive losses, raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of these pricing strategies. Only a limited number of OEMs are likely able to maintain such losses over extended periods. Also, the discontinuation of the $7,500 tax credit for EVs, part of the federal administration’s recently passed budget bill, further jeopardizes the competitiveness of EV prices.

Despite incentives, EV demand remains sluggish, partly due to barriers previously described, such as insufficient charging infrastructure, range anxiety, limited EV product variety and the continued appeal of hybrid vehicles.

But the US EV market is evolving rapidly. From April 2024 to April 2025, the number of electric vehicle models with notable sales increased from 57 to 76, representing the addition of 19 models in one year—or roughly 1.5 new EVs entering the market each month. This rapid pace of change highlights the competitive nature of the electric vehicle industry, especially as hybrid models further diversify the landscape.