What is RXG?
An RXG rating addresses changes stemming from implementation of a part of the Basel III capital standards contained in Basel III: A Global Regulatory Framework For More Resilient Banks And Banking Systems, published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The rating reflects an assessment of an issuer's creditworthiness without considering extraordinary government support.
An RXG rating does not replace or alter existing credit ratings on banks. Our existing issuer credit rating on a bank continues to be our opinion of that bank's overall creditworthiness.
Criteria
Methodology
Our RXG framework starts with the long-term issuer credit rating we assign to a bank. The relevant issuer credit rating frameworks are "Financial Institutions Rating Methodology" and "Corporate Methodology," which applies to certain corporate-like entities with banking licenses.
RFC Process Summary
We'd like to thank those who provided feedback. This article provides an overview of substantive comments received. We published the final criteria without making any significant analytical changes.
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