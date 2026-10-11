An RXG rating addresses changes stemming from implementation of a part of the Basel III capital standards contained in Basel III: A Global Regulatory Framework For More Resilient Banks And Banking Systems, published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The rating reflects an assessment of an issuer's creditworthiness without considering extraordinary government support.

An RXG rating does not replace or alter existing credit ratings on banks. Our existing issuer credit rating on a bank continues to be our opinion of that bank's overall creditworthiness.