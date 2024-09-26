Bank Ratings Excluding Government Support (RXGs) | APAC Session

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading Financial Institutions analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, October 13, where they will discuss our new criteria for assigning Bank Ratings Excluding Government Support (RXGs).

Key discussion points include:

What is the background to the introduction of this new special-purpose rating?

What does the RXG represent, and how do we determine the level of an RXG for a bank?

What is the process for assigning and publishing RXGs?

Further details on the new criteria can be found in the following publications:

The RXG rating addresses changes stemming from implementation of a part of the Basel III capital standards contained in "Basel III: A Global Regulatory Framework For More Resilient Banks And Banking Systems," published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The rating reflects an assessment of an issuer's creditworthiness without considering extraordinary government support.

The RXG does not replace or alter existing credit ratings on banks. Our existing issuer credit rating on a bank continues to be our opinion of that bank's overall creditworthiness.

Speakers:

Michelle Brennan, Managing Director, Financial Services Methodologies

Francesca Sacchi, Director, Financial Services Methodologies

Deepali Seth Chhabria, Associate Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Moderator:

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings

This webinar is free of charge.