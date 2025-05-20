S&P Global Ratings and NICE Investors Service will jointly host our annual in-person seminar on Wednesday, December 9.

Under the theme “Amber Lights on the AI-Driven Growth Path and the Rising Tide of High Rates,” the seminar will examine the key forces shaping the economic and credit landscape amid expectations for AI-driven growth and a prolonged high interest rate environment, with a particular focus on the credit risk outlook for 2027.

Our experts will share insights on the 2027 global economic and credit outlook, the evolving sustainable finance landscape, key credit considerations surrounding AI-driven growth, and the implications of higher interest rates for corporates and financial markets. The sessions will provide perspectives on key credit risks and their implications as market conditions continue to evolve.

The event will be conducted in both Korean and English, with simultaneous interpretation provided.