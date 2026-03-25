At S&P Global Ratings' 42nd Annual North American Insurance Conference, industry leaders gathered to navigate a landscape where rising risk is the new normal. The discussions centered on how North American insurers, brokers, and global reinsurers are adapting to significant shifts in geopolitics, technology, and finance.

Major themes included the growing role of private credit as a core investment for life insurers, the transformative potential of AI to enhance efficiency rather than replace workers, and the massive opportunities—and coverage challenges—presented by the rapid buildout of data centers.

The conference underscored the industry's resilience and its evolving role in managing global volatility. The sector remains well capitalized and positioned to guide clients through these increasingly interconnected and unpredictable challenges.