Establishing Measurable Climate Targets in Sovereign Financing

CASE STUDY: SECOND PARTY OPINIONS
With clearly defined sustainability performance metrics and independent third-party assessment, Slovenia's Sovereign Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework sets a precedent for other European nations, offering a model for integrating forward-looking climate goals into sovereign bond instruments.
In March 2025, Slovenia published its Sovereign Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework (SLBF), becoming the first European sovereign to issue a performance-based bond aligned with the ICMA 2024 Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles. The framework follows previous sovereign issuances of Sustainability and Social Bonds in 2021, 2023, and 2024, and represents a continuation of the government’s broader strategy to embed sustainability considerations into fiscal policy.
To emphasize its commitment to long-term climate goals, the Slovenian government was looking for an independent external assessment of the framework, to assess alignment with global sustainability standards.
Slovenia's sustainability strategy aims to develop its economy while aligning with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on decarbonization with a net-zero commitment by 2045, outlined in the recently adopted Climate Act.
Advancing its transition toward a climate-neutral and circular economy, Slovenia set the goal to align sovereign financing with an updated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP 2024), the EU Green Deal, Paris Agreement, and Sustainable Development Goals.
The key challenge was in integrating sustainability targets into fiscal instruments in a way that is measurable, credible, and transparent.
Slovenia defined three material Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) aligned with national priorities and established dual Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) for each KPI, as well as fallback provisions in the event of non-reporting.
To provide greater transparency for investors and affirm that its targets are not only ambitious, but also measurable and realistic, Slovenia sought an independent third-party assessment.
S&P Global Ratings was selected as the Second-Party Opinion (SPO) provider. S&P delivered a detailed assessment of the selected KPIs, data governance practices, and the framework’s alignment with Slovenia’s strategic climate goals and the best practices outlined in the ICMA Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles.
Marjan Divjak, Director General, Ministry of Finance, Government of Slovenia
In June 2025, Slovenia successfully issued its inaugural 10-year sustainability-linked bond (SLB) under its new framework, raising €1 billion to support the country's environmental and climate objectives. The bond was oversubscribed (with final books in excess of €6.5 bn), attracting a diversified investor base from both within and beyond Europe, and benefiting from favorable pricing.
Aligned with international sustainability standards, this issuance contributes to the diversification of Slovenia’s debt instruments, broadens its investor base, and reinforces the government’s commitment to combating climate change.
With clearly defined KPIs, ambitious sustainability performance targets (SPTs), performance-based financial incentives, and an independent third-party assessment, the SLB sets a precedent for other European nations—offering a clear model for integrating forward-looking climate goals into sovereign bond instruments.