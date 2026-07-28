Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: European Chemicals Outlook

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28 July, 2026
Series 8, Episode 5:
Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast
In this episode, Hina and Sandeep are joined by Renato Panichi, European Sector Lead for Chemicals, to discuss how tensions in the Middle East are affecting different segments of the chemicals sector and how European policymakers are seeking to protect domestic producers.
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