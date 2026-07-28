28 July, 2026

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: European Chemicals Outlook

Series 8, Episode 5: 

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast

In this episode, Hina and Sandeep are joined by Renato Panichi, European Sector Lead for Chemicals, to discuss how tensions in the Middle East are affecting different segments of the chemicals sector and how European policymakers are seeking to protect domestic producers.

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