Highlights from the 2026 Global Structured Finance Summit

At S&P Global Ratings’ Global Structured Finance Summit 2026 in Tokyo, senior analysts and industry leaders examined key trends shaping the market, including macro uncertainty, credit performance, and shifting investor appetite across CLOs, private credit, fund finance, and APAC ABS/RMBS. Understanding these shifts is critical to staying ahead, watch the highlights and explore our latest insights: https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/sectors/structured-finance