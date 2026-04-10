Data Center: Global Growth with Asia Pacific at the Forefront

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
10 Apr, 2026
The global data center market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by AI and exponential computing needs. Construction spending could reach $300 billion annually, with Asia‑Pacific driving 25% of that expansion.