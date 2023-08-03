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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
3 Aug, 2023
Series 5, Episode 4: In this latest episode of our Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast is out. This time, we discuss how rising interest rates and decreasing consumer confidence led to a downgrade of building material maker LSF10 XL Investments S.a.r.l. (Xella).
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