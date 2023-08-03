3 Aug, 2023

Listen: Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: LSF10 XL Investments S.a.r.l. (Xella)

Featuring Hina Shoeb and Sandeep Chana

Series 5, Episode 4: In this latest episode of our Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast is out. This time, we discuss how rising interest rates and decreasing consumer confidence led to a downgrade of building material maker LSF10 XL Investments S.a.r.l. (Xella).