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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
18 Apr, 2023
Series 5, Episode 3: In this episode, Hina Shoeb and Sandeep Chana sit down with Benjamin Kania to discuss theme park operator Parques Reunidos’ (Piolin Bidco) refinancing deal and the ins and outs of its maturity extension.
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