18 Apr, 2023

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered: Parques Reunidos (Piolin Bidco)

Featuring Hina Shoeb and Sandeep Chana

Series 5, Episode 3: In this episode, Hina Shoeb and Sandeep Chana sit down with Benjamin Kania to discuss theme park operator Parques Reunidos’ (Piolin Bidco) refinancing deal and the ins and outs of its maturity extension.