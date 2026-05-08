Webinar

What the War in the Middle East means for EMEA Sovereign Ratings

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading sovereign analysts for a live interactive webinar on what $100 oil means for growth, prices, public finances, and balance of payments in EMEA.
 

Key discussion points:

  • Can things get worse?
  • Will they get better?
  • Who is most exposed?
  • EM vs DM
  • Importers vs Exporters
  • The Fiscal Response

Speakers:
Ben Young, Managing Director, Middle East Africa Sovereigns
Frank Gill, Managing Director, European Sovereigns 

Moderator:
Roberto Sifon Arevalo, Managing Director, Chief Analytical Officer, Global Sovereign & MLI Ratings

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