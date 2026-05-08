What the War in the Middle East means for EMEA Sovereign Ratings

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading sovereign analysts for a live interactive webinar on what $100 oil means for growth, prices, public finances, and balance of payments in EMEA.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Ben Young, Managing Director, Middle East Africa Sovereigns
Frank Gill, Managing Director, European Sovereigns
Moderator:
Roberto Sifon Arevalo, Managing Director, Chief Analytical Officer, Global Sovereign & MLI Ratings
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team