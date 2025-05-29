Webinar

Real Estate Sector Resilience Amidst Shifting Funding Costs

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Summary

 

Join S&P Global Ratings' Corporate and Banks analysts for a live interactive webinar to discuss how interest rate trends are shaping credit quality in the real estate sector.

The real estate industry is facing a new period of fluctuating benchmark rates and evolving borrowing costs, and tighter lending standards from banks. This webinar will explore how REITs are managing these pressures amidst a landscape of shifting capital market expectations. We will highlight how stabilized capital structures and robust liquidity are providing a buffer, narrowing sector volatility of past downturns.

  
Key discussion points:

  • Higher interest rates and impact on real estate companies' financing costs
  • High costs and interest rates are still constraining margins for homebuilders and developers
  • Transaction volumes in real estate
  • Key Rating Actions in the first half of 2026
  • European banks: Commercial real estate exposure and lending appetite  

Speakers:
Franck Delage, Sector Lead Real Estate EMEA
Nicolas Charnay, Sector Lead, European Financial Institutions
   
Moderator:
Dhruv Roy, Regional Practice Lead EMEA Corporates
  
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.


We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.
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