Real Estate Sector Resilience Amidst Shifting Funding Costs

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings' Corporate and Banks analysts for a live interactive webinar to discuss how interest rate trends are shaping credit quality in the real estate sector.
The real estate industry is facing a new period of fluctuating benchmark rates and evolving borrowing costs, and tighter lending standards from banks. This webinar will explore how REITs are managing these pressures amidst a landscape of shifting capital market expectations. We will highlight how stabilized capital structures and robust liquidity are providing a buffer, narrowing sector volatility of past downturns.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Franck Delage, Sector Lead Real Estate EMEA
Nicolas Charnay, Sector Lead, European Financial Institutions
Moderator:
Dhruv Roy, Regional Practice Lead EMEA Corporates
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.