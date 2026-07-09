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Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading Technology analysts for a live interactive webinar on our recent downgrade of Oracle Corporation.
Speakers:
Andrew Chang, Director, Technology
Lindsay Alvarez, Associate Director, Market Outreach (moderator)
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team