Webinar

Oracle Downgrade Explained

Virtual

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading Technology analysts for a live interactive webinar on our recent downgrade of Oracle Corporation.

Speakers:

Andrew Chang, Director, Technology
Lindsay Alvarez, Associate Director, Market Outreach (moderator)

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support

Other Events