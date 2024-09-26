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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live and interactive webinar on Thursday, June 4, where they will discuss the key rationale behind our recent rating action on NTT Inc., Japan's largest telecom company.
Speakers:
Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings
Shinichi Endo, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Makiko Yoshimura, Director, Corporate Ratings
Related article: NTT Downgraded To 'BBB+' On Delayed Financial Recovery; Outlook Stable