Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live and interactive webinar on Thursday, June 4, where they will discuss the key rationale behind our recent rating action on NTT Inc., Japan's largest telecom company.

Speakers:

Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings

Shinichi Endo, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:

Makiko Yoshimura, Director, Corporate Ratings

Related article: NTT Downgraded To 'BBB+' On Delayed Financial Recovery; Outlook Stable

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.