Insurance In Focus

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar on the key takeaways from our recent EMEA insurers operating performance analysis, the future of European life insurance, our recent analysis of the U.K. insurance market, and our views around German flood insurance.
Key discussion points:
- What's fuelling the next wave of growth for EMEA insurers amid favourable claims conditions?
- How will the rise of capital-light products reshape the future of European life insurance?
- Where can insurers uncover profitable growth in an increasingly competitive UK market?
Speakers:
Jure Kimovec, Associate Director
Silke Sacha, Associate Director
Robert Greensted, Director, Lead Analyst
Taos Fudji, Director, Lead Analyst
Manuel Adam, Associate Director
Didre Schneider, Associate Director
Moderator:
Volker Kudszus, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team