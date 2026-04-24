European Insurance Conference 2026

Bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and S&P Global Ratings analysts, this year's conference will explore the future of insurance in an uncertain world, examining the challenges and opportunities arising from evolving risks, economic uncertainty, technological innovation and an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.



The programme will feature keynote addresses from Petra Hielkema, Chairperson of EIOPA, and Urs Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer, Property & Casualty Reinsurance at Swiss Re, together with panel discussions featuring senior executives and leading voices from across the insurance industry.



Join us on Thursday, November 19, 2026, for an afternoon of insight, discussion and networking with your industry peers.



The full agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in the coming couple of weeks. We encourage you to visit the conference website for the latest updates.

