Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar exploring our 2027 European Insurance Outlook, key takeaways from the European Insurance Conference, updated views on the Israeli insurance market, and our expectations for Protection & Indemnity (P&I) Clubs.

Key Discussion Points:

European Insurance Outlook 2027

Geopolitical risks and AI-driven cyberattacks are expected to remain key risk factors for European insurers in 2027.

Insurance Sector Resilience

Conference panellists emphasized the insurance sector's critical role in supporting economic activity and managing emerging risks.

Israeli Insurance Market Update

Why we expect Israeli insurers' credit profiles to remain stable through 2027.