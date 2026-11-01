Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar exploring our 2027 European Insurance Outlook, key takeaways from the European Insurance Conference, updated views on the Israeli insurance market, and our expectations for Protection & Indemnity (P&I) Clubs.
Key Discussion Points:
- European Insurance Outlook 2027
Geopolitical risks and AI-driven cyberattacks are expected to remain key risk factors for European insurers in 2027.
- Insurance Sector Resilience
Conference panellists emphasized the insurance sector's critical role in supporting economic activity and managing emerging risks.
- Israeli Insurance Market Update
Why we expect Israeli insurers' credit profiles to remain stable through 2027.
- P&I Clubs: Renewal Challenges Ahead
How strong capitalization and investment returns are shaping renewal discussions.
Speakers:
Laura Jimenez, Senior Analyst
Volker Kudszus, Managing Director, Sector Lead
Andreas Lundgren Haréll, Director, Lead Analyst
Viviane Ly, Senior Analyst
Moderator:
Maria Sannikov, Senior Analyst
This webinar is free of charge.
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team