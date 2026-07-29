Highlights of Proposal Noncontrolling Equity Interest (NCEI) Criteria

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings for a live interactive webinar on the highlights of the recently released Request For Comment on Noncontrolling Equity Interests.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Mike Llanos, Director, NCEI SME
Viviane Gosselin, Director, NCEI SME
Alex Roig, Director, NCEI SME
Tatsiana Harelyshava, Associate Director, NCEI SME
Alex Shvetsov, Associate Director, NCEI SME
Moderators:
James Parchment, Managing Director, Criteria Subject Matter Expert
Mike Altberg, Methodologies Sector Head, Corporate & IFR Ratings
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team