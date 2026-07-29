Webinar

Highlights of Proposal Noncontrolling Equity Interest (NCEI) Criteria

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings for a live interactive webinar on the highlights of the recently released Request For Comment on Noncontrolling Equity Interests.

Key discussion points:

  • Differences from current criteria
  • The structure of the proposed criteria
  • Proposed criteria modifiers

Speakers:
Mike Llanos, Director, NCEI SME
Viviane Gosselin, Director, NCEI SME
Alex Roig, Director, NCEI SME
Tatsiana Harelyshava, Associate Director, NCEI SME
Alex Shvetsov, Associate Director, NCEI SME

Moderators:
James Parchment, Managing Director, Criteria Subject Matter Expert
Mike Altberg, Methodologies Sector Head, Corporate & IFR Ratings

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