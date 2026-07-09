Direct Lending & Middle Market CLO Mid-Year Update

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Virtual
Please join senior analysts from S&P Global Ratings for a live interactive webinar focused on the state of direct lending and middle market CLOs in the second half of 2026.
Key Topics:
S&P Speakers:
Ramki Muthukrishnan, Head of U.S. Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Daniel Hu, Director, U.S. CLO team
Evangelos Savaides, Associate Director, Leveraged Finance team
Moderator: Stephen Anderberg, Sector Lead, U.S. CLOs
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team