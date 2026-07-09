Webinar

Direct Lending & Middle Market CLO Mid-Year Update

Virtual

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Summary

Please join senior analysts from S&P Global Ratings for a live interactive webinar focused on the state of direct lending and middle market CLOs in the second half of 2026.

Key Topics:

  • A new golden age for direct lending? Loan spreads wider and credit tighter, but will it continue?
  • How are portfolio companies performing amidst still-high interest rates and slowing growth?
  • How much of a threat is AI to portfolios heavy with software companies?

S&P Speakers:
Ramki Muthukrishnan, Head of U.S. Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Daniel Hu, Director, U.S. CLO team
Evangelos Savaides, Associate Director, Leveraged Finance team

Moderator: Stephen Anderberg, Sector Lead, U.S. CLOs

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