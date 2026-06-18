Webinar

Launching S&P’s Ratings on SpaceX

Virtual

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Summary

Join Naveen Sarma, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Media and Telecom, North America,  who will discuss the new rating and proposed debt issuance and key credit considerations and then open it up to Q&A.

Key Discussion Points:

  • SpaceX
  • Debt Issuance

Remember to submit your questions in advance on the registration page.  We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

Speaker:

  • Naveen Sarma, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Media and Telecom, North America

Moderator:

  • Lindsay Alvarez, Associate Director, Market Outreach

We hope you can join us live, however if you are unable to participate, you can still register to access the replay on demand, at your convenience.

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

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