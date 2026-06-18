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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
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Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Virtual
Join Naveen Sarma, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Media and Telecom, North America, who will discuss the new rating and proposed debt issuance and key credit considerations and then open it up to Q&A.
Key Discussion Points:
Remember to submit your questions in advance on the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
Speaker:
Moderator:
We hope you can join us live, however if you are unable to participate, you can still register to access the replay on demand, at your convenience.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team