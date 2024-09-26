Webinar

APAC Chemicals Webinar: Mid-Year Industry Updates And Outlook

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Summary

 

Join S&P Global Ratings leading regional chemicals analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, July 23, where they will share their latest views on the APAC chemicals industry updates and outlook.

Key discussion topics include:

  • APAC economic outlook
  • Industry updates and outlook for the chemicals sector in APAC, including mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia
  • Rating trends for APAC chemicals companies
  • Impact and credit implications of ongoing geopolitical risks

Speakers:
Betty Huang, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings
Raymond Hsu, Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings
Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific, S&P Global Ratings
Paul Joo, Director, Asia Olefins, S&P Global Energy 
Taehee Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings
Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings
Hiroshi Nagashima, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings

Moderator:
Daniel Hsiao, Director, Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.

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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.