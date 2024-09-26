APAC Chemicals Webinar: Mid-Year Industry Updates And Outlook

Join S&P Global Ratings leading regional chemicals analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, July 23, where they will share their latest views on the APAC chemicals industry updates and outlook.



Key discussion topics include:

APAC economic outlook

Industry updates and outlook for the chemicals sector in APAC, including mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia

Rating trends for APAC chemicals companies

Impact and credit implications of ongoing geopolitical risks

Speakers:

Betty Huang, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings

Raymond Hsu, Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings

Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific, S&P Global Ratings

Paul Joo, Director, Asia Olefins, S&P Global Energy

Taehee Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings

Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings

Hiroshi Nagashima, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings



Moderator:

Daniel Hsiao, Director, Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.