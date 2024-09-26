A Look Into Corporate Defaults And Implications For Banks In China And South And Southeast Asia

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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, May 21, where they will discuss potential strains on banks in China and South and Southeast Asia when their top borrowers default.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Ming Tan, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings, China
Nikita Anand, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings, SSEA
Ruchika Malhotra, Senior Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings, SSEA
Simon Wong, Director, Corporate Ratings, Asia-Pacific
Chang Li, Director, Corporate Ratings, China
Crystal Wong, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, China
Moderator:
Geeta Chugh, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Ratings, SSEA
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.