Webinar

A Look Into Corporate Defaults And Implications For Banks In China And South And Southeast Asia

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Summary

 

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, May 21, where they will discuss potential strains on banks in China and South and Southeast Asia when their top borrowers default.

Key discussion topics include: 

  • Which countries are most exposed to their top borrowers?
  • How does the risk of corporate default vary across these countries amid the Middle East war?
  • How severe is the hit to the banks' capital and earnings in a stress scenario?
  • How severe is the energy shock impact on APAC corporates?

Speakers:
Ming Tan, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings, China
Nikita Anand, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings, SSEA
Ruchika Malhotra, Senior Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings, SSEA
Simon Wong, Director, Corporate Ratings, Asia-Pacific
Chang Li, Director, Corporate Ratings, China
Crystal Wong, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, China

Moderator:
Geeta Chugh, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Ratings, SSEA

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.

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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.