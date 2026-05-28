Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Virtual Conference 2026: The Next Wave in Assets, Structures & Markets

Register now for S&P Global Ratings' Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Virtual Conference 2026 on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. This year's conference will explore the latest trends and opportunities in structured finance across Asia-Pacific.



Hear from our senior analysts, alongside leading industry speakers, as they share insights on the macroeconomic backdrop, sector outlooks, emerging securitization markets, covered bonds, alternative investments, data centers, and private-market influences in the structured finance space.



Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in structured finance.

Please note that this event is closed to the media.