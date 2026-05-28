Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Virtual Conference 2026: The Next Wave in Assets, Structures & Markets

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Register now for S&P Global Ratings' Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Virtual Conference 2026 on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. This year's conference will explore the latest trends and opportunities in structured finance across Asia-Pacific.
Hear from our senior analysts, alongside leading industry speakers, as they share insights on the macroeconomic backdrop, sector outlooks, emerging securitization markets, covered bonds, alternative investments, data centers, and private-market influences in the structured finance space.
Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in structured finance.
Please note that this event is closed to the media.