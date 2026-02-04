S&P Global Ratings, FinnRatings, and FiinGroup are pleased to present the Vietnam Corporate Bond Market Forum 2026: Strengthening Trust, Transparency, and Market Infrastructure for Sustainable Growth, taking place in Hanoi on Thursday, April 2, 2026

This forum builds on the strong engagement and discussions from last year’s event. It will bring together policymakers, market participants, issuers, and investors from across the region to discuss the next phase of development for Vietnam’s corporate bond market.

As Vietnam continues its growth trajectory, the corporate bond market is playing an increasingly important role in supporting long-term financing needs. This forum will provide a platform to share perspectives on market transparency, investor confidence, and the evolution of a more resilient and sustainable market ecosystem.

Agenda Highlights

Morning Session (8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ICT): Market perspectives and strategic outlook, including Vietnam’s growth trajectory, financing needs, and corporate bond market developments

Market perspectives and strategic outlook, including Vietnam’s growth trajectory, financing needs, and corporate bond market developments Afternoon Session (1:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ICT): Market infrastructure and enablers, including credit quality, green bonds, digital transformation, and pricing frameworks

Market infrastructure and enablers, including credit quality, green bonds, digital transformation, and pricing frameworks Panel discussions featuring regional and global market leaders sharing insights and practical experiences

View the event agenda >

This is an in-person forum designed to encourage meaningful dialogue and networking. As such, seats are limited, and we encourage you to register early to secure your place.

We hope you can join us for what promises to be an insightful and engaging discussion on the future of Vietnam’s capital markets.