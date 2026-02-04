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Events
Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
In Person
Melia Hanoi Hotel
S&P Global Ratings, FinnRatings, and FiinGroup are pleased to present the Vietnam Corporate Bond Market Forum 2026: Strengthening Trust, Transparency, and Market Infrastructure for Sustainable Growth, taking place in Hanoi on Thursday, April 2, 2026
This forum builds on the strong engagement and discussions from last year’s event. It will bring together policymakers, market participants, issuers, and investors from across the region to discuss the next phase of development for Vietnam’s corporate bond market.
As Vietnam continues its growth trajectory, the corporate bond market is playing an increasingly important role in supporting long-term financing needs. This forum will provide a platform to share perspectives on market transparency, investor confidence, and the evolution of a more resilient and sustainable market ecosystem.
Agenda Highlights
This is an in-person forum designed to encourage meaningful dialogue and networking. As such, seats are limited, and we encourage you to register early to secure your place.
We hope you can join us for what promises to be an insightful and engaging discussion on the future of Vietnam’s capital markets.
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble registering for the event.