In Person

Global Emerging Markets Conference 2026 | London

Convene, 2nd Floor, 155 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3YD

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Summary

As geopolitical realignment, evolving trade dynamics and fiscal pressures reshape the global economy, S&P Global Ratings' 6th Annual Global Emerging Markets Conference will explore the risks and opportunities shaping the future of emerging and frontier markets.
     
The programme will feature keynote addresses, insights from S&P Global Ratings analysts and panel discussions with leading voices from across the financial community. Through regional breakout sessions, attendees will gain perspectives on geoeconomics, credit outlooks, fiscal and political developments, trade and tariffs, energy shocks, AI, and the changing landscape across emerging markets.
   
Join us in London on Thursday, October 1, 2026, for a morning of expert insight, engaging discussion and valuable networking with industry professionals.
    
The full agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. We encourage you to visit the conference website regularly for the latest updates.

Click here to book your complimentary place ›

2025 Highlights

S&P Global Ratings’ European Structured Finance Conference 2025 welcomed over 500 attendees the highest attendance in its eight-year history — reflecting continued strong interest in the asset class.

The European securitization market remains in good shape, with a positive outlook through 2025 and into 2026, supported by robust issuance and resilience across asset classes.

Read Full Recap

Interested in Emerging Markets?

Visit our emerging markets page to access the latest updates, research, and insights.
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Location

Convene,
2nd Floor, 155 Bishopsgate,
London
EC2M 3YD

*Click on the map to the right of the screen to see a more precise location and directions.

 

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support