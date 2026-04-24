Global Emerging Markets Conference 2026 | London

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
In Person
Convene, 2nd Floor, 155 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3YD
As geopolitical realignment, evolving trade dynamics and fiscal pressures reshape the global economy, S&P Global Ratings' 6th Annual Global Emerging Markets Conference will explore the risks and opportunities shaping the future of emerging and frontier markets.
The programme will feature keynote addresses, insights from S&P Global Ratings analysts and panel discussions with leading voices from across the financial community. Through regional breakout sessions, attendees will gain perspectives on geoeconomics, credit outlooks, fiscal and political developments, trade and tariffs, energy shocks, AI, and the changing landscape across emerging markets.
Join us in London on Thursday, October 1, 2026, for a morning of expert insight, engaging discussion and valuable networking with industry professionals.
The full agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. We encourage you to visit the conference website regularly for the latest updates.
S&P Global Ratings’ European Structured Finance Conference 2025 welcomed over 500 attendees the highest attendance in its eight-year history — reflecting continued strong interest in the asset class.
The European securitization market remains in good shape, with a positive outlook through 2025 and into 2026, supported by robust issuance and resilience across asset classes.
*Click on the map to the right of the screen to see a more precise location and directions.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team