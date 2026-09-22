Investors, along with other conference participants including issuers, arrangers, and legal advisors, expressed a broadly positive outlook for the European structured finance market. Attendees pointed to strong collateral performance, healthy issuance activity, and ongoing innovation across emerging asset classes as key drivers of continued market momentum at the annual European Structured Finance Conference. Regulatory developments in the U.K. and EU remained a central focus of discussion. While investor sentiment was generally cautiously optimistic, particularly regarding developments in the U.K., some participants expressed concerns about the potential unintended consequences of policy decisions, despite their underlying objectives.

What We Heard

Conference participants generally reported a positive view of collateral performance and credit fundamentals across ABS (asset-backed securities), CLOs (collateralized loan obligations), CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities), and RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities). However, speakers noted that the current environment of tight spreads and low default rates could make it more difficult to identify emerging risks, particularly around refinancing and extension risk. Participants also highlighted that many European governments have less fiscal flexibility today than during the previous cost-of-living crisis, potentially limiting their ability to support struggling borrowers if conditions weaken.

New securitization developments are welcomed, but with caveats

ABS, CMBS, and RMBS investors welcomed the emergence of new issuers, jurisdictions, and collateral types, including solar, electric vehicle (EV), and data center-related assets. CLO investors also highlighted growing interest in fund finance transactions as they seek exposure to new areas of the market. At the same time, investors emphasized the importance of having sufficient historical data when evaluating newer asset classes and structures. Across discussions, participants repeatedly returned to two key questions: whether investors are being adequately compensated for the additional risks associated with largely untested collateral and structures, and whether the transactions being brought to market today are supporting the long-term development of the sector in the direction investors want to see over the next five years.

Progression of digital assets and AI

Discussions highlighted the long-term potential of tokenization to enhance transparency, improve efficiency, and broaden access to financing. Rapid investment in AI infrastructure was also seen as a significant growth opportunity, particularly for data center financing. Investors welcomed these developments but consistently stressed the importance of staying focused on fundamentals, including tenant quality, cash-flow visibility, competitive positioning, and financing structures, as the market continues to evolve.