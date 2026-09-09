In this episode, Hina Shoeb and Mohamed Ali sit down with Emir Mujkic, Lead Analyst, Insurance Ratings Middle East, to share insights from the GCC’s insurance sector. Emir provides an outlook for the sector in light of the current geopolitical tensions in the region, explain the unique characteristics of the GCC’s insurance landscape, and the key differences between and conventional and Islamic insurance, the growth opportunities for the industry, and what we are watching for as the region’s insurance sector continues to evolve.