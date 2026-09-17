In Person

USPF Affordability Forum

New York City

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Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings at our 2026 Affordability Forum to discuss credit perspectives across local government, housing, and utility sectors, and examine how these dynamics are shaping economic access and growth.

  • Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026
  • Time: 1:00 - 4:45 p.m. 
  • Location: S&P Global Offices 
    The Tokyo/Toronto Room - Floor 37
    55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041
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This forum is a uniquely cross-sector conversation bringing together leaders across key S&P Global Ratings Sectors, including public finance, housing, consumer markets, insurance, utilities, and infrastructure to explore the many dimensions of affordability.

Attendance is complimentary, but seats are limited.
This event will take place in-person only. 

Agenda at a Glance

*all times are noted in Eastern Time Zone

12:15 p.m.  -  Registration    
1:00 p.m.  -  Content & Discussion
4:45 p.m.  -  Networking Reception

A full event agenda is available on our registration site >

Featured Industry Participants:

  • Chrystal Kornegay, Chief Executive Officer, MassHousing
  • Tom Falcone, President, Large Public Power Council 

Topics include: 

  • U.S. Economic Overview
  • How affordability is reshaping consumer spending, business investment, and credit markets
  • The future of affordable housing and the policies, financing, and market dynamics driving access
  • The rising cost of powering growth: data centers, infrastructure investment, and utility affordability

Location

S&P Global Offices
Conference Center

55 Water Street - Floor 37
Tokyo/Toronto Room
New York, NY 10041

 

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