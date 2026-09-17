USPF Affordability Forum

Summary
Join S&P Global Ratings at our 2026 Affordability Forum to discuss credit perspectives across local government, housing, and utility sectors, and examine how these dynamics are shaping economic access and growth.
- Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026
- Time: 1:00 - 4:45 p.m.
- Location: S&P Global Offices
The Tokyo/Toronto Room - Floor 37
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041
This forum is a uniquely cross-sector conversation bringing together leaders across key S&P Global Ratings Sectors, including public finance, housing, consumer markets, insurance, utilities, and infrastructure to explore the many dimensions of affordability.
Attendance is complimentary, but seats are limited.
This event will take place in-person only.
Agenda at a Glance
*all times are noted in Eastern Time Zone
12:15 p.m. - Registration
1:00 p.m. - Content & Discussion
4:45 p.m. - Networking Reception
Featured Industry Participants:
- Chrystal Kornegay, Chief Executive Officer, MassHousing
- Tom Falcone, President, Large Public Power Council
Topics include:
- U.S. Economic Overview
- How affordability is reshaping consumer spending, business investment, and credit markets
- The future of affordable housing and the policies, financing, and market dynamics driving access
- The rising cost of powering growth: data centers, infrastructure investment, and utility affordability
Location
S&P Global Offices
Conference Center
55 Water Street - Floor 37
Tokyo/Toronto Room
New York, NY 10041
Frequently Asked Questions
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team